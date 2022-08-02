NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.

An indictment states the three men burglarized an automotive repair shop and then allegedly used the vehicle to steal weapons from a firearms dealer in Greenbrier on July 8. A previous report by News 2, shows the damage to the Greenbrier family-owned gun shop after the men allegedly drove through the front entrance of the store.

The DOJ says the men were able to steal nine firearms from a Greenbrier firearms dealer and then on July 14, the men burglarized another firearms dealer in Woodbury. In that incident, the DOJ states the men were able to steal 28 firearms.

The Department of Justice says Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23 were all charged with possession of stolen firearms. Officials say Dillard is also being charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an indictment, the three men offered to sell the stolen firearms to a third party. If convicted, the three men can face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison on each theft and possession charge.

According to the DOJ, Cunningham and Dillard remain in custody while Summers is still on the run.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Corey Summers or with additional information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS 1-888-283-8477, or click here.