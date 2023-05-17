NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The State Historical Commission is set to vote on four nominations proposed for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, and three of them are in Middle Tennessee.

Melton’s Bank is in Cannon County. According to the state, the building was constructed in 1925 in the small, unincorporated community of Gassaway. The registration form stated that Melton’s Bank remains largely unaltered since its construction and retains its historic integrity of setting, location, materials, design, workmanship, feeling, and association.

Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission

Fox House is in Coffee County. The one-and-one-half-story craftsman bungalow is located along the northern edge of Tullahoma and was built around 1910. According to the state, this was the home for Walter Dennis Fox and his wife. Fox later became editor of the Murfreesboro Free Press and helped establish a home for widows and orphans.

Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission

The third Midstate property is Haynes Haven Stock Farm in Maury County. It’s part of a 23-acre historic district located on the northwest side of Nashville Highway between Spring Hill and Columbia.

According to its registration form, most of the resources on the property were constructed during the 1930s. But, some things like the latticed barn, the stone walls and bridges, and the artificial pond, were constructed earlier, possibly as early as the 1880s.

Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission

The state review board will decide whether to approve these nominations for the national register on Wednesday, May 17.