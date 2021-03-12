3 killed in Thursday afternoon crash on I-40 eastbound in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 40 Eastbound near Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.

Metro police say the three men killed have been identified as Abraham Carranza-Martinez, 32, Ignacio Fuenes, 18, and Adrian Ramose-Arista, 36. The driver of the truck, 31-year-old William Lopez-Cruz, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to police, the crash happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday when a tractor-trailer pulled off the interstate onto the right shoulder to check on a possible mechanical problem. Lopez-Cruz, the driver of a 2016 Isuzu NPR, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-40 when, for reasons unknown, the truck drifted onto the right shoulder and crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Carranza-Martinez and Ramos-Arista died at the scene. Carranza-Martinez was Lopez-Cruz’s front seat passenger, while Ramos-Arista was one of Lopez-Cruz’s back seat passengers.

Fuenes, the other back seat passenger, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died Friday. Lopez-Cruz was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on Lopez-Cruz to determine if impairment played a role in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.