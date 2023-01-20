MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Spring Hill early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the 5000 block Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.

Spring Hill police reported three people were killed in the crash, which involved two vehicles.

The roadway was closed to traffic, but reopened around 9:45 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.