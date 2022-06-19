LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened near the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road.
Three people were reportedly killed in the crash and the roadway was shut down for a while as authorities conducted their investigation.
The identities of those killed in the crash have not been revealed and no other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.