LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least three people were hospitalized for injuries that were sustained in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) Friday night in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the head-on crash occurred on Highway 109 near Old Laguardo Road on Friday, Dec. 22.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported that officers had to immediately render aid to multiple people until paramedics arrived on the scene.

At least three people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Due to the nature of the incident, the crash reconstruction team with the Lebanon Police Department were sent to the scene to investigate.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.