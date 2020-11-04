4 injured after crash involving school bus in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County student was injured in a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles Wednesday morning.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to that three-vehicle collision around 7:30 a.m. on John Bragg Highway near Pilot Knob Road.

A school bus carrying four children was involved in a rear-end crash with a pick-up truck and a passenger car, according to first responders. They said paramedics evaluated all four students.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said a parent took one of the students to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Three people in the other two vehicles involved were transported from the scene of the crash, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.