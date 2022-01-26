WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating after three bodies were found in a vehicle near Interstate 840.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the bodies of three people were found in the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad says crews are working to recover the bodies from a vehicle and the bodies are of two adults and one child.

Williamson County authorities confirmed the three bodies are those of a missing Hickman County family.

A lieutenant with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department tells News 2 the family found dead consists of a man, identified as Jeremy Cook, his fiance, identified as Johanan Manor, and their 8-year-old child, identified as Adliana Manor. They were last seen on January 16 and were reported missing on January 21.

Authorities met with Manor’s biological parents and got some information regarding her cellphone. On Wednesday, they were able to ping a location.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

