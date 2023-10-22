DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three people were injured in a head-on collision in DeKalb County Sunday evening, according to first responders.

The DeKalb County Fire Department said crews were called out to Short Mountain Highway just after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

(Courtesy: DeKalb County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: DeKalb County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: DeKalb County Fire Department)

When fire personnel arrived at the scene, they said they “confirmed no extrication was needed” and determined no fire hazards were coming from the vehicles.

DeKalb EMS also responded to the wreck to assess the motorists. They called in three LifeFlight helicopters, one for each patient, due to the nature of their injuries, according to officials.

First responders said they helped coordinate the helicopters so they could safely land and bring the injured individuals to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the patients’ conditions.