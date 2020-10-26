3 escape apartment fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people escaped a South Nashville apartment unharmed after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 3:40 a.m. to reports of several people trapped inside a burning apartment on Whispering Hills Drive in the area of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out quickly. They determined it had started in the kitchen of an apartment.

The extent of the damage was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.