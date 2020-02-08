3 dead after accident on I-65 North in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are dead after an accident on Interstate 65 North in Robertson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

(Source: Bing)

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 119 on I-65 near the Tennessee-Kentucky border and involved two semi-trucks and an SUV.

THP confirms three people in the SUV died as a result of the crash.

Traffic is impacted in both directions as the inside lanes both north and south will be closed for some time. The TDOT map says the expected clear time is midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.