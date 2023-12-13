LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people sustained critical injuries Monday evening following a crash in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, the crash took place on Monday, Dec. 11 at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the Iron City Fire District.

Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue

First responders reported there were three critical patients once they arrived on scene. LCFR said one person was ejected from the vehicle, and another person was pinned inside.

Crews were able to pull the trapped individual out of the vehicle and provided care until EMS personnel arrive on scene.

Three medical transport helicopters landed on the scene to take the three inviiduals to a local hospital. According to LCFR, all three sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Officials said several agencies responded to the crash scene including personnel from law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately released.