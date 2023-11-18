FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people accused of neglecting an 87-year-old woman in Franklin County have been charged more than 11 months after her death, officials said.

According to the Estill Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home along Gaul Street on Dec. 8, 2022, for a medical call involving an 87-year-old woman who had trouble breathing and wasn’t responding to verbal stimuli.

Authorities said the three adult caretakers within the residence who were helping the victim told officers about medical conditions, adding that the patient hadn’t been acting normal for a couple of weeks before calling on that day.

When first responders arrived at the scene, officers reportedly helped the paramedics move the victim from the chair where she was sitting to a stretcher.

“Once the blankets were removed, both officers and paramedics recalled a strong smell of ammonia coming from the victim. Officers also observed bed bugs in the chair where Ms. Wilson was sitting,” the police department said in a statement. “While in a motion an incontinence pad had fallen off the victim that had further exposed open wounds on the victim.”

Officials said they asked the caretakers when the patient had last been changed, but nobody was able to answer.

According to authorities, the paramedics brought the victim to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, where she stayed for three days before dying due to her condition and neglect at home.

Police said the autopsy determined the patient had died because of a gangrene infection from her gallstones, adding that “Ms. Wilson had three pressure ulcers on her buttocks and legs.”

While investigating the victim’s death, officers said they discovered enough evidence to present the case to the grand jury, who determined there was enough probable cause to indict Ronald Wilson, Jay Wilson, and Jennifer Wilson with aggravated neglect of an elderly, vulnerable adult.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 — more than 11 months after the initial medical call — officials said three people had been charged with elder abuse. As of Wednesday, Nov. 15, those individuals were reportedly being held on $300,000 bond at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.