WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Wilson County last year.

The family of 22-year-old Mya Fuller reported her missing after she was last seen by family members on July 29, 2022 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30. She was last seen at the nightclub Island Vibes on Antioch Pike the night of July 30. Her 2020 gray Toyota Camry was later located still in the club’s parking lot.

Fuller’s body was found behind a property that is under development off Trammel Lane in August 2022.

The Wilson County Sheriff has pleaded with the public to come forward with any information, especially on Fuller’s whereabouts.

“She was a good girl. There’s no reason why this girl should be missing or found here in Wilson County, there’s no reason to it. She comes from a good family, a good family that wants answers,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Fuller was a basketball player who was enrolled to start school at Vol State, an opportunity the sheriff said shouldn’t have been taken away.

No additional information was immediately released.

The Wilson County Sheriff is expected to hold a press conference on the arrests at 11 a.m.