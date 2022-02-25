DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women and one man were taken into custody this week after an undercover prostitution sting in Davidson County.

Police say two women made deals with undercover detectives exchanging sex acts for cash at a hotel.

Kaetlin Blakeman (Courtesy: MNPD)

Morgan Gray (Courtesy: MNPD) Three people were charged following an undercover prostitution sting. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to a warrant, Morgan Gray, 26, was not only arrested for prostitution but also because officers said she was a convicted felon out of Utah and had a gun on her. 33-year-old Kaetlin Blakeman was charged with aggravated prostitution. During her arrest, detectives said they found heroin in her bra.

Eric Haines, 45, was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act after police said he admitted to driving prostitutes to deals on several occasions.