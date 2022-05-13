GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people have been arrested for a deadly shooting in Giles County that happened on Tuesday.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Bowen, Samuel Fulton and Zandi Engerlrecht are all charged with multiple felonies, including first degree murder.

David Simms, 23, was reportedly shot and killed at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday outside of a burned out home on Nancy Green Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings, a gun and a stolen car from Florida, along with Simms’ body. The crime scene was over 100 yards long, taking investigators a long time to examine evidence on scene.

All three suspects have lengthy criminal histories, according to investigators. Authorities are currently in the process of extradicting them from Limestone County, Alabama.