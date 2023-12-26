GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three suspects, including a 15-year-old, have been arrested for their connection to an alleged vehicle theft ring in Gallatin that was “plaguing the community,” according to police.

The Gallatin Police Department said an investigation began Saturday, Dec. 24 after officers responded to multiple reports regarding stolen vehicles.

With the help of multiple divisions within the police department, officials said they were able to identify and arrest the suspects the same day the crimes were committed.

The suspects — identified as Antoine Betts, Kaveon Anderson and a 15-year-old boy — were all taken into custody.

Authorities reported that the three suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the vehicle thefts, and provided information that led to the recovery of stolen vehicles.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents,” stated Don Bandy, Chief of Police for the Gallatin Police Department. “The successful resolution of this case is a testament to the dedication of our officers.”

The suspects, who are facing charges for the thefts of several vehicles, were also charged with vandalism for breaking windows during some of the crimes, according to Gallatin police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.