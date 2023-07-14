SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three more people were arrested for stealing from the Sumner County Food Bank.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in May 2022, agents began investigating reports of theft involving the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank, which resulted in the arrest of James Gill last month.

Authorities continued with their investigation and arrested three more people associated with the food bank this week. The three were booked into the Sumner County Jail and have been respectively identified as a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer of the Sumner County Food Bank.

Tonya Ann Rosales, 43, of Gallatin, was charged with one count of theft of property $60,000 or more and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

James Downey Brawner, 80, of Gallatin, was charged with one count of theft of property $60,000 or more and is also being held on a $7,500 bond.

Penny Lea Maughon, 53, of Gallatin, was charged with one count of theft property $20,000 or more and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

No other information was released.