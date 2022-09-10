STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.

Officials say on Tuesday, September 6, deputies made a traffic stop on Hollow Road and Papa Rock. According to the sheriff’s office, while speaking to the female driver, the deputy was made aware that she had a suspended license.

The deputy reported smelling an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle which led to a search. During a search of the vehicle, deputies were able to find marijuana, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Christine Cook, of Nashville, and charged her with simple possession, simple possession of cocaine and driving on a revoked license.

Roxane Cooper, 63, of McMinnville, was also inside the vehicle and was charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The following day, September 7, deputies made a traffic stop on Donelson Parkway at Sandy Road. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, during the stop, the deputy learned the driver had a suspended license and was given consent to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found heroin, fentanyl, loaded syringes and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Officials arrested 37-year-old Tyler Cobb, of Dickson, and charged him with driving on a suspended license, possession of a Schedule I drug, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.