NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men are in custody after fleeing from and shooting at police officers.

The chain of event reportedly started in La Vergne, when a La Vergne police officer started a pursuit after a driver sped past him. The pursuit was terminated shorting after, La Vergne police say.

The driver was later seen a short time later in La Vergne. Officers deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the vehicle in Nashville. When the vehicle came to a stop, the three men got out and fled the scene.

Shots were fired at one of the officers, but no one was injured. All three men were taken into custody and pending charges will be issued by Metro police.

The investigation is ongoing.