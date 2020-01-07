3 arrested after fire at Maury County home

Maury County fire

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested after Maury County deputies used a taser to break up a disturbance at the scene of a fire over the weekend in the Hampshire community.

The Maury County Fire Department responded Sunday to a mobile home fire on Roy Thompson Road. When firefighters arrived, they said the home was in flames and a large amount of ammunition was exploding, causing a few rounds to fire into an SUV.

Maury County fire 2
(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Investigators said a “disturbance” occurred at the scene and resulted in deputies with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office deploying their tasers on two people and arresting a total of three individuals.

The names of the people taken into custody, as well as their charges, were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

