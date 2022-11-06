MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police said the department’s license plate recognition camera system known as Guardian Shield alerted officers to a 2003 Ford Expedition that was reported stolen from Shelbyville on Nov. 1. Officers intercepted the SUV on Lebanon Road near Benders Ferry Road and took the three people into custody.

According to police, the woman arrested was wanted out of Rutherford County, while one of the men were wanted out of Smith County. The man driving the SUV was arrested for crimes discovered during the stop.

Officers also searched the vehicle and found heroin, meth and a handgun inside.