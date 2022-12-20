NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Adoptable animals in Nashville, Cheatham County and Williamson County are hoping for a place to call home, even if it’s just temporary, as part of Operation Silent Night.

Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.

Here’s how it works, you pick out a dog and break them out of the shelter for the holidays, whether it’s an hour for a walk, a day for a playdate or a week.

The shelter can be a stressful and scary place for some dogs, all too often they experience something called ‘kennel stress.’

Leaving the shelter for an hour, a day or longer helps the animal destress and spend time with people, so when their future adopters come along, they are ready.

“I think anybody can do it and there’s so many different ways that you can make an impact,” said Ashley Harrington, the director at Metro Animal Care and Control.

“With fostering, it could be a short term thing like an hour or you could bring a dog out to the park. You could bring it around to a restaurant or like a Starbucks and give it a puppachino. It gives that dog, for one, a really good break and it gets to exert some energy. But it also gives us a ton of feedback that makes our adoption counselors have more information for that potential family.”

Not only that, but it gives shelter volunteers a break on Christmas. While it can be hard to part with an animal after fostering them, the end goal is worth it: saving lives.

Shelters across the country are extremely overcrowded right now and MACC is no exception, where they have more than 124 dogs up for adoption.

Cheatham County and Williamson County are equally as overcrowded. The best way to help is to foster or adopt.

All shelters have adoption specials this month to encourage adopters.

The deadline to foster a dog is December 23rd at 6pm.

The hours, which may vary due to the holidays; location; and contact information for each animal shelter is listed below: