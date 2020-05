FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported early Sunday morning in Franklin County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 3:33 a.m. central time, about 4.3 miles southeast of Sewanee.

The earthquake, which had a depth of about 6.7 miles, had an epicenter about 20 miles from the Alabama border.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.