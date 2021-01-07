2nd suspect in murder of Nashville nurse added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second suspect in the murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List Thursday.

🚨Most Wanted Alert 🚨 James Edward Cowan has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. The 28-y/o is wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for criminal homicide. If you know where James Cowan is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered. pic.twitter.com/ZywmcdUsUh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 7, 2021

James Edward Cowan, 28, is wanted by the Metro police for criminal homicide. Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron told News 2 they believe Cowan was in the car and that cell phone data was used to obtain the arrest warrant.

Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was murdered on Dec. 3, 2020 while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West hospital. She was shot and killed on Interstate 440 and was just 26 year old.

Seven days, and more than 50 Crime Stoppers tips later, police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill as a suspect.

