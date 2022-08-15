HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After arresting a man accused of child abuse, Hendersonville Police have arrested the mother in connection to the case.

Hendersonville Police have charged Amber Boren with failure to report child abuse.

Investigators said a 4-year-old child had been physically assaulted and multiple bruises were visible.

Kyle Serritella, 32, was arrested and charged last week with aggravated child abuse.

Amber Boren, 27, mugshot (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Kyle Serritella, 32, mugshot (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

After investigating further, the next day, detectives arrested the 27-year-old mother. In addition to being charged with violation of duty to report child abuse, she also faces charges of accessory after the fact and simple possession.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police ask anyone with information on this case please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.