ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The rain did not stop people from coming out to River Bluff Park in Cheatham County to support those in recovery.

“Recovery Quest” is a fundraiser for the Quintenn Clark Foundation to raise awareness and provide help for drug and alcohol addiction.













The foundation was started in honor of 20-year-old Clark who died from fentanyl.

Nonprofits, the Drug Court Foundation and the sheriff’s office spent the day giving back to the community.

A silent auction and raffle helped raise more than $35,000 for those in recovery.