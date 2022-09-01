RUTHERFORD COUNTY , Tenn. (WKRN) — A Powerball player in La Vergne won a $2 million jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

The winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1 million — but since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1, the prize was doubled to a whopping $2 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Family Mart, located at 5052 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne.

No additional information will be available until the prize is claimed.