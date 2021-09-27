$2K reward offered in case of missing Mt. Juliet woman

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The reward money has been doubled in the case of a missing Mt. Juliet woman.

Deavin Nicole Walker, 35, was reported missing on April 16, 2020 after her family had not heard from her since Feb. 26, 2020.

She was last known to be walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member she was going to the store.

Walker is described as follows:

Black woman

5’3″

125 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants.

Police are now offering $1,000 for any information that leads to Walker’s whereabouts. That is in addition to the $1,000 reward offered by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.