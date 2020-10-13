$2K+ raised to help man hit, critically injured outside Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online fundraiser has collected more than $2,700 to help a man critically injured when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver outside of a Midtown bar over the weekend.

Brandon Mohle was struck by a vehicle Sunday night as he walked across Division Street outside Dogwood Nashville. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

A GoFundMe page, titled “Brandon Mohle Living and Medical Expenses,” was set up by friends Monday night to help with lost wages and living expenses for Mohle and his partner. Within a couple of hours, the page raised more than $2,000.

Mohle remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Metro police identified Karson Tamas as the driver who hit Mohle. Officers said she smelled of alcohol and told officers, “I probably can’t pass a sobriety test.”

Tamas was arrested on a charge of vehicular assault. She was later released from jail on a $10,000 bond.