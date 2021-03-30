27-year-old man rescued from flooded South Harpeth River in Ashland City

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man was rescued from the South Harpeth River in Cheatham County Tuesday morning after high water swept his truck downstream.

The Ashland City Fire Department said rescue crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found the man in a tree surrounded by floodwaters. He was about 100 yards from his truck, which had been carried downstream by the water, according to firefighters.

The Dickson County Fire Department assisted in rescuing the man, who was not injured.

Extreme flooding in Cheatham County was blamed for at least one death Sunday. The director of Cheatham County Emergency Management said a man in his 60s was killed after driving past a “high water” sign along Tennessee Waltz Parkway and directly into floodwaters.

He was one of at least seven people who died in Tennessee over the weekend as a result of historic flooding and record rainfall.