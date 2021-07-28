27 inmates in Davidson County testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twenty-seven inmates in Davidson County are currently testing positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an update provided Wednesday morning, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said 131 other inmates were placed on COVID-19 restriction.

Sheriff Daron Hall said he anticipates the number of inmates with the virus will increase as numbers in Nashville and Middle Tennessee rise due to the spread of the delta variant.

Vaccines are offered to the inmate population on an ongoing basis, according to Hall.

The inmate population in Davidson County was 1,596 as of Wednesday morning.