HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn.- Two people were arrested and now face federal drug charges after law enforcement found guns, high-grade drugs, cash, and several vehicles at a home in Humphreys County.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside multiple state agencies to execute a search warrant at a home in the 10000 block of Hurricane Creek Road near McEwen Monday afternoon.

On the scene, officers arrested 42-year-old David Oliphant and 38-year-old Tara Neely, both of McEwen.

Inside the home, officials found one kilo of high-grade methamphetamine known as ICE, 27 firearms, drug paraphernalia, materials used to sell illicit drugs, a substantial amount of cash, and several vehicles and motorcycles.

Officers believe the value of the seized methamphetamine is around $30,000.

David Oliphant Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

Tara Neely Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

“That’s huge in these small rural counties, anytime we can get one of our major players out that’s dealing this much of narcotics into our community. That’s a major player. That’s a little bit more than just a street-level dealer, that’s a little bit more than just our daily average guy that’s playing over in the narcotics field and dealing the dope,” Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2.

A bust like this, he said, takes a chunk of a major reoccurring issue out of their county.

“It is a big issue here and as everybody knows the opiates, we are still having a problem with that, but meth has continued to be a thorn in our side and probably will be just because of our relationship with I-40.”

The drug pipeline from Mexico has a direct route to Middle Tennessee down the I-40 corridor plaguing counties like Humphreys.

“It destroys homes, it will make you steal, it makes you take things from family members, it will make you steal things from neighbors and it’s just an evil, evil thing that happens to good people,” Sheriff Davis explained.

It’s a business that’s been around for a while but is shifting, he said, from making meth to buying it.

“The meth business in our county has changed a little bit along with other counties, especially that are close to the I-40 corridor. It seems like we are getting more and more meth from south out of Mexico because it’s cheaper. The price of it is so economical so to speak in the drug world, that it’s easier almost to buy meth and redistribute it instead of trying to make it anymore,” said Sheriff Davis.

While he’s no doubt proud of the latest drug bust, he knows the issue will persist.

“Unfortunately we are already looking at, you know, who’s going to try and replace him. You know that’s the nature of the business in the drug world and we just try to work and keep ahead of things and do things the best we can.”

Oliphant faces several offenses that include methamphetamine manufacture, delivery, and sale. He also faces possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony charge.

Neely was charged with tampering and destroying evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

Special Agents with the TBI, U.S Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service all worked in a team effort to take the two into custody.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the two suspects will remain in the Humphreys County Jail on a $250,000 bond.