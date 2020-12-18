25-story mixed-use building to change midtown skyline, expand West End Ave growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Midtown Nashville has a new neighbor in town – a new-mixed use building that’s hard to miss.

Crews with McHugh Construction Co. recently topped out the 25th floor on the new project dubbed 2010 West End.

The project sits right next to the newly-opened Graduate Hotel.

Once completed, the 25-story, 500,000 square foot project will bring a residential tower with 358 apartments, 420 parking spaces and 5,700 square feet of ground level retail space to the area.

“We are pleased to reach a key construction milestone with McHugh in the vibrant West End market,” said Matt Booma, president and global head of residential at CA Venture. “Our contribution to the skyline will continue Nashville’s growth with a development that values individualism and self-expression with an exceptional design.”

The apartment building features two amenity decks, located on the sixth and 25th floors, and offers residents expansive outdoor amenity spaces including a pool and spa, fire pits, grill and picnic pods.

The indoor amenities include an array of thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to residents’ active and creative lifestyles, including a fitness and wellness center, self-programmable yoga studio, a state-of-the-art sound attenuated music performance lounge, and a dog run complete with a pet spa and lounge.

“I think it’s in a neighborhood that’s poised for a lot more growth and we’re kind of getting in on it while we can,” assistant project manager Alex Latrobe said. “There are some exciting retail tenants the ownership is looking into… we can’t give any secrets away yet, but it’s definitely going to bring more fun to the area, more than there already is.”

Though the area will likely see more growth, Latrobe says he’s sure it won’t inhibit the stunning views at 2010 West.

“COVID, it tried to hinder our progress, but we stayed resilient and diligent with safety the whole way through,” Latrobe said.

Despite the challenges with COVID-19, the project remains on schedule, set to open in early summer 2021.