WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A total of 23 people were arrested on drug-related charges in Warren County.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said Warren County deputies, along with officers from the McMinnville Police Department, and officials with the 31st Judicial District Attorney’s Office executed a series of arrest warrants with the goal of preventing drug trafficking in the county.
As of Thursday, Aug. 9, 23 out of 37 suspects indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury have been arrested. The operation also resulted in the arrest of other suspects wanted for a variety of crimes, including violent offenses, and officers discovering more illegal drugs during the series of arrests.
The following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation:
- Heather Austin
- Stephanie Barrett
- Lucas Bowdoin
- Dennis Coonrod
- Tim Delong
- Corey Hill
- Rebecca Hill
- Anakin Hillis
- Josh Hodges
- Sethly Cole Hodges
- Marcy Hollon
- Brandy Jennings
- Crystal Johnson
- Jamie Judge
- Debbie Luna
- Christopher Parker
- April Pendelton
- Kenny Solomon
- Mark Tidenberg
- Timothy Thomas
- Scott Worthington
- Darius Wright
- Michael Wright, Jr.
The sheriff’s department would like to assure the public that authorities will continue to investigate, arrest, and help in the prosecution of those involved in drug trafficking.