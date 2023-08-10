WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A total of 23 people were arrested on drug-related charges in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said Warren County deputies, along with officers from the McMinnville Police Department, and officials with the 31st Judicial District Attorney’s Office executed a series of arrest warrants with the goal of preventing drug trafficking in the county.

As of Thursday, Aug. 9, 23 out of 37 suspects indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury have been arrested. The operation also resulted in the arrest of other suspects wanted for a variety of crimes, including violent offenses, and officers discovering more illegal drugs during the series of arrests.

The following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Heather Austin

Stephanie Barrett

Lucas Bowdoin

Dennis Coonrod

Tim Delong

Corey Hill

Rebecca Hill

Anakin Hillis

Josh Hodges

Sethly Cole Hodges

Marcy Hollon

Brandy Jennings

Crystal Johnson

Jamie Judge

Debbie Luna

Christopher Parker

April Pendelton

Kenny Solomon

Mark Tidenberg

Timothy Thomas

Scott Worthington

Darius Wright

Michael Wright, Jr.

The sheriff’s department would like to assure the public that authorities will continue to investigate, arrest, and help in the prosecution of those involved in drug trafficking.