MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.

Overnight, Mt. Juliet police say a red Ford Mustang fled officers and attempted to hit their vehicles twice. The pursuit went into Metro’s jurisdiction and police ended the chase.

Saturday morning, a police officer spotted the vehicle again and it fled, but police did not pursue it at that time.

Just before 2 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle and it once again fled. The officer chased the vehicle, and the suspect allegedly attempted to hit multiple officers during the chase.

The suspect hit two civilian vehicles but neither sustained major damage.

The suspect later hit a third civilian vehicle on I-65 North near mile marker 86, causing minor damage. The suspect then lost control of his car and crashed into a tree line.

A 22-year-old Nashville man was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

The case is still under investigation.