22 homes damaged after storm slams Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two dozen homes were damaged after a powerful, tornado-warned storm moved through Smyrna late Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the city of Smyrna said Friday morning that 22 homes had been damaged in Clarkston Square, two of which were considered “structurally unsound.”

The Smyrna Fire Department will continue to assess the damage throughout the day Friday.

A tornado warning was issued for the Smyrna area late Thursday night, but there was no confirmation of a touchdown.

No injuries were reported, according to the city.