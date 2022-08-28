Get excited to come to the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair August 12- 21, 2021, at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon, TN

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.

According to fair officials, 776,195 visitors attended the state fair this year which is 295,000 more attendees than last year and 186,966 more people than a previous record that was met in 2013.

Fair organizers state that visitors were seen from all 95 counties in Tennessee, 26 states and 16 countries.

Fair President Randall Clemons says the record-breaking numbers show that the fair fulfilled this year’s theme which was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee.”

“Our theme is 95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee,” said Clemons, “It’s 95 booths on each county in the state of Tennessee. Each county is set up to showcase their county, the assets of it and the tourism that’s in its county…. it’s going to be a great opportunity to see our entire state at one time.”

The Wison County- Tennessee State Fair is the sixteenth largest state fair in the United States. Clemons says the fair would not have been possible without the 1,800 dedicated volunteers that participate to make the fair a success.

In 2023, fair officials say visitors can expect major additions to parking, more livestock barns, an additional restroom and the completion of the Made in Tennessee building along with several other major improvements.