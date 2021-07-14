2021 Nashville songwriters Hall of Fame class announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the five newest songwriters to be inducted later this year.

The 2021 class includes Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, John Scott Sherrill, Toby Keith and Amy Grant, who now joins husband Vince Gill in the hall.

“A beautiful thing about this hall of fame celebration is just remembering, just remembering. Because songs over a lifetime, you may not always hear over the radio, but you will hear it and go ‘that was that road trip in the 80’s’ and it all just comes flooding back,” explained Grant.

Keith could not attend the announcement Tuesday as he is currently on tour.

The induction ceremony will be held in Music City this November.