2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg brings campaign to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another 2020 Presidential Candidate brought their campaign to Nashville Wednesday.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke to a crowd at Cannery Ballroom, covering everything from President Trump to religion.

He was asked why he’s in Tennessee when voters typically choose a Republican.

“We can’t just write off whole states and say well they’re conservatives and they’re gonna be republican forever. I watched my state of Indiana goe blue in 2008. I think that the one way we know we’re gonna lose a place is we don’t even show up,” said Buttigieg.

The Mayor is first openly gay major Presidential candidate. He kissed his husband as he left the stage.

According to “Real Clear Politics”, most polls show him in fifth place among Democrats.