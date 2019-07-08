2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke hosts rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is in Music City.

He spoke to a big crowd at a rally at Marathon Music Works during his first trip to Nashville in his campaign.

He talked about immigration, his plan to take on the white house, and the importance of young people voting.

During a one on one, O’Rourke couldn’t stop talking about the energy that Nashville brings to the table.

“It was always a dream of mine to come to this city because of all the great associations I have with music and energy and talent and leadership. Leadership that I just met in the room right there right now and I think that Tennessee and Nashville are frankly places that are taken for granted by Democrats or written off altogether. They may not play as prominently in the first few states that is helping to select the nominee, but I think everyone here should have a seat at the table.”

O’Rourke plans to visit Second Harvest Food Bank Monday then take part in a roundtable on immigration.