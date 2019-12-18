2019 becomes deadliest year for traffic crashes in Davidson County

In the summer, News 2 tracked how Davidson County was on course to become the deadliest year on record for fatal crashes.

This month, we hit that new record.

According to Metro Nashville’s Police Department, there were 98 fatal crashes, resulting in 102 deaths.

Of those, there are 30 fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

The 98 fatal crashes are a 30-percent increase from the last record of 75 in 2011.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Lt. Michael Gilliland, Supervisor for MNPD’s Traffic Section. “They are spread across the city.”

Lt. Gilliland said while interstates do have a large number of fatal crashes, a majority of them are happening on secondary roads.

“Murfreesboro Road, Nolensville Road, Gallatin Pike, some of these busier these thoroughfares – that’s where were seeing the majority of these crashes,” said Lt. Gilliland.

Lt. Gilliland said the main contributing factors begin with pedestrians in the roadways.

Last week, a mother died in a hit-and-run crash while walking her daughter to work along Apache Trail in South Nashville.

Lt. Gilliland said other causes of fatal crashes include failure to maintain lane and speeding.

With 14 days still left in 2019, Lt. Gilliland said continued enforcement will be key to curbing any more deadly crashes.

But doing so, is a challenge.

“While we struggle with staffing levels, as well as an increase in call volume across-the-board, as well as special events, that’s probably our largest challenge, is getting the resources out there and the time to do enforcement,” said Gilliland.