ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized 201 pounds of marijuana from a home in the 4100 block of Crimson Hop Drive.
The seizure was part of an investigation into Thanouphet Mangala, 37.
During surveillance at the home on Monday, authorities saw Jack Khounviengxay, 37, driving a Toyota Camry and pulling into the driveway. A short time later, the garage door opened and Khounviengxay left as Mangala drove out of the garage in his Range Rover.
Detectives followed both vehicles and pulled them over.
Inside the Camry were large trash bags containing a total of 94 pounds of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. The Range Rover had trash bags containing a total of 105 pounds of marijuana.
Both vehicles were seized at that time.
After authorities obtained a search warrant, an additional 2.5 pounds of marijuana was found inside the home, along with drug ledgers and a money counter.
Mangala has been charged with possessing marijuana for resale. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Khounviengxay is being held on a $130,000 bond on felony marijuana and gun charges.