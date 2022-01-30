SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Powerball player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win a total of $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. However, since the player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 4, the prize was quadrupled to $200,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Alex’s Tobacco & Beer on Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $113 million with the next drawing on Monday.