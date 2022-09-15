FOREST HILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four men are in custody but refusing to talk to police following a burglary in Forest Hills.

The crime happened Wednesday night and the suspects were arrested shortly after.

The preliminary investigation between Metro police and Brentwood police shows four men, who are believed to be from Chile, stole more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash.

Danhrl Pelegrani, 36, Juan Gutierrez, 32, Lucas Oros Valderrnto, 31, and Cesar Hedando Cortez Vlla, 23, are believed to have used a rental car to arrive and flee from the burglary scene. Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the men, but those were the names the suspects provided.

Surveillance of the SUV led officers to a hotel on Atrium Way where they blocked the vehicle in and took the suspects into custody. Inside the vehicle, officers found the jewelry and two all-black outfits that were still wet and had grass on them.

Detectives walked the path believed to have been taken by the suspects from the home and found a discarded safe that was stolen from the home.

A search of the suspects’ hotel room led to the discovery of various IDs not belonging to them.

Each of the four men is facing charges of aggravated burglary.

Their bonds are set at $100,000 apiece.

The group remains under investigation in Williamson County and at least two other states, as well.