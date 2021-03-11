200+ additional COVID deaths reported in Nashville after ‘data review’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department added more than 200 deaths to the total number of virus-related fatalities in Nashville Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after announcing a “larger than normal difference” between their numbers and those of the state.

Metro health officials reported Thursday a total of 856 COVID-related deaths in Nashville and Davidson County since the start of the pandemic. The day prior, the number was 653.

Brian Todd, the spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said March 1 that his department had identified a “larger than normal difference” between their number of deaths and the numbers reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

He said Metro health officials would work to reconcile the difference by March 11, which accounts for the 203 new deaths added Thursday morning to Nashville and Davidson County’s total numbers.

Below is the original release from the Metro Public Health Department issued on March 1:

Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) officials today announced they have identified a larger than normal difference between the number of Davidson County COVID-related deaths reported by MPHD and those reported by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) as Davidson County deaths.

Currently, MPHD reports 633 deaths compared to 861 deaths on TDH’s website.

The reporting process for deaths between the Medical Examiner’s office and MPHD is a largely manual one, including emailed death reports. As deaths increased during the winter surge, that manual process was overburdened and the MPHD data became inconsistent with TDH. MPHD has added quality controls to ensure any differences are reviewed immediately. There will always be some difference in these counts as we continue to review deaths, but the number going forward will be much smaller than it is now.

According to MPHD officials, there will continue to be a small difference between State and Davidson County death data because additional steps are taken by MPHD epidemiologists to investigate and determine if the individual was a Davidson County resident or a resident of another county who died in Davidson County. Epidemiologists also confirm the cause of death as COVID. Only those identified as COVID deaths among Davidson County residents are included in MPHD’s data report.

MPHD officials are continuing to reconcile the difference over the next 10 days through the same review process as before. We will release tomorrow the cases that are currently in the TDH data set and not yet reported in MPHD’s numbers by month of death. This number could possibly change as MPHD continues to review these deaths, however, and will be finalized in the next 10 days.

MPHD has inserted quality controls to accurately check these differences in a timely manner, and expects the differences in counts to return to a minimal level after this reconciliation process.