20-year-old killed in crash on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 53 between the Harding Place and Briley Parkway exits.

Metro police said the the victim was a passenger in a vehicle and was ejected from it during the crash.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

I-24 West is expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.