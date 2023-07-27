LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities rescued nearly two dozen dogs — including a number of puppies — that were left trapped in cages at a vacant Lawrence County property.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to an animal complaint along Grinnell Drive in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday, July 25.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they heard a number of dogs barking, which raised some concerns because the house on the property was vacant, in total disrepair, and “unfit for human or animal lodging.” In addition, the home — which had no power or water — was allegedly under the control of the finance lender.

As they approached the house, investigators said they found seven adult dogs, each in its own cage in what appeared to be a renovated garage area.

While they were taking care of the dogs in the house, investigators reportedly heard more barking coming from a concrete block shed toward the back of the property, which led to the discovery of 14 more dogs. Officials said more than half of those dogs were puppies, who were divided into two separate cages, while the rest were adult dogs in single cages.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

“All the dogs and puppies were being housed in cages that were too small for them and they were exposed to temperatures in excess of one hundred degrees,” the sheriff’s office stated. “There was no food or water available to them, and they were covered in excrement.”

According to authorities, the Friends of Lawrence County Animals shelter was called in for help at the property. Meanwhile, the City of Lawrenceburg SPCA provided a vehicle to transport the animals.

Officials announced on Thursday, July 27 that all 21 dogs were removed from the property and are being evaluated by a veterinarian, but some of the dogs will need more extensive treatment for their physical injuries.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending amid the ongoing investigation into this animal neglect case, but did not release the identity of the suspect(s).