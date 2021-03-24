2 young children killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young children, ages five and six, were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 64 in Bedford County Tuesday night.

A crash report released by Tennessee Highway Patrol states a 19-year-old man from Madison was driving an SUV westbound just before 8 p.m., and attempted to pass another vehicle when he slammed head-on into a sedan traveling eastbound.

A five-year-old and six-year-old in the sedan, both from Tullahoma, were pronounced dead as a result of the collision, according to the report.

The 26-year-old driver of the sedan and the 19-year-old driver of the SUV were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was not released by investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.