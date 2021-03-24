2 young children killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young children, ages five and six, were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 64 in Bedford County Tuesday night.
A crash report released by Tennessee Highway Patrol states a 19-year-old man from Madison was driving an SUV westbound just before 8 p.m., and attempted to pass another vehicle when he slammed head-on into a sedan traveling eastbound.
A five-year-old and six-year-old in the sedan, both from Tullahoma, were pronounced dead as a result of the collision, according to the report.
The 26-year-old driver of the sedan and the 19-year-old driver of the SUV were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was not released by investigators.
The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.