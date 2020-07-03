2-year-old killed in accidental shooting at fire station near Hendersonville

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death of a two-year-old boy at the Shackle Island Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at the fire station on Long Hollow Pike.

Chief Martin Bowers with the Shackle Island Fire Department said the two-year-old son of a volunteer firefighter got into his father’s car, found a gun and fired the weapon.

The boy, who suffered a gunshot wound, was transported to a Hendersonville hospital and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the chief said.

No additional information was immediately released.

